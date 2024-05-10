Sikandar to Pushpa 2 The Rule: 6 upcoming films of Rashmika Mandanna and everything you need to know about them

Rashmika Mandanna is about to have an exciting year. The actor, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, has signed some intriguing projects that will put her on the map more than ever. Take a look at everything she has in her pipeline. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna says Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule will see Srivalli 2.0, calls her 'super sorted') Rashmika Mandanna will soon star with Salman Khan in Sikandar.

Sikandar

The most recently announced project of Rashmika is quite exciting. Director AR Murugadoss will helm this action film which will star Salman Khan. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the project with music by Pritam. The makers of Sikandar are aiming for the big-budget film to release on Eid 2025.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The sequel to Sukumar’s 2022 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. With the couple getting married at the end of the first film, there’s expected to be a change in dynamic in Pushpa 2. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music again for the film that’ll release on August 15 this year.

Chhava

Laxman Utekar’s historical period drama Chhava will star Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna apart from Rashmika. The film is based on the lesser-known story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chaava is expected to hit theatres on December 6 this year.

Kubera

Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera will see Rashmika share the screen with Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The promotional material hints at this being a rags-to-riches story, though the makers are yet to reveal the film’s theme. Kubera is known for being the richest god, so it remains to be seen what the film will be about.

The Girlfriend

Rahul Ravindran, known for the stellar Chi La Sow and the lukewarm Manmadhudu 2 helms The Girlfriend. Dheekshith Shetty also stars in this romantic drama that might release later this year. The film’s shoot is currently in progress, and the intriguing first look that saw Rashmika underwater gave more questions than answers.

Rainbow

There were rumours that this film was being shelved, but progress has been slow on the Shantharuban film, which also stars Dev Mohan. Justin Prabhakaran is composing the film’s music, and the film is backed by Dream Warrior Pictures. When announcing the film in 2023, Rashmika called the film ‘extremely special’.