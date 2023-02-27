Samantha Ruth Prabhu glows in 14-year-old pic shared by Rahul Ravindran; fans love it: 'She will rise even stronger'

Actor Rahul Ravindran has shared one of the earliest pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked by his photographer brother on their terrace. It was clicked 14 years ago. Sharing the picture, Rahul congratulated Samantha on completing 13 years in the film industry and wished for her to complete more decades. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares video as she undergoes training in 8 degrees in Nainital at night

Actor Rahul Ravindran took to Twitter and treated fans to a rare photo of Samantha from her initial days in films, about 14 years ago. He wrote, “Look at this photo I found… @Rohit_Ravindran clicked it 14 years back on our terrace Congratulations on 13 years Sammy… here’s to many more decades.”

Soon after he shared the photo, fans thanked Rahul for walking down memory lane. One user wrote, “Thank you for everything. This is a special picture.” Another user wrote, “You are the best. Thank you Rahul garu. With all our blessings and love, Sam will rise even more stronger.”

On Sunday, Samantha marked 13 years in the industry with the release of her first film Ye Maya Chesave. In the movie, she co-starred ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

On the completion of so many years in films, Samantha took to Instagram and penned a note. She wrote, "The older I get... the farther I go. I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection...and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me... don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you."

Samantha was last seen on screen in Telugu action-thriller Yashoda. In the film, Samantha played a surrogate mother who won’t stop at anything to protect her child. The film turned out to be a hit at the box office and grossed around Rs. 40 crore during its theatrical run.

Recently, Samantha joined the sets of the Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime’s upcoming web series, Citadel. She will be seen co-starring Varun Dhawan in the show, which is being co-created by Raj and DK. Before Citadel, she will be seen in her upcoming outing Shaakuntalam, which was originally slated for its release in February. The film has been postponed to April. A mythological romantic drama, the film has been directed by Gunasekhar.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON