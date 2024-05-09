Rashmika Mandanna cast opposite Salman Khan in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar

Rashmika in Sikandar

This will mark Rashmika's maiden collaboration with Salman, the director, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. A popular Tamil and Telugu actor, Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye in 2022. She subsequently starred in Mission Majnu and Animal. She'll also be seen in Chaava opposite Vicky Kauhsal and is gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun in Telugu and Kubera opposite Dhanush in Tamil.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About Sikandar

On Eid, Salman announced Sikandar, which is to be directed by AR Murugadoss. Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman posted, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by AR Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025.

AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with Ghajini, which grossed ₹100 crore at the domestic box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

For years, Salman has been coming up with films on Eid. The first film featuring the actor to release on Eid was Judwaa back in 1997 and since then, he has made a habit of entertaining his fans with Eid releases. Several of his blockbusters, including Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bharat, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were released on the occasion of Eid.

The occasion has almost become synonymous with a Salman release. However, this year, he broke the pattern but made sure to make his fans' Eid special with the film announcement.

Salman was last seen in the action thriller Tiger 3, which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.