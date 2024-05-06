When Katrina Kaif had the perfect reply to a curious fan's question: ‘Will you marry Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor?’

Throwback moment

Back in 2010, Katrina was joined by her Raajneeti team including Ranbir Kapoor on an episode of Aap Ki Adalat while promoting her film. It was during the audience Q&A when a curious fan, a child, touched upon her personal life and asked,“Will you marry Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor?” The question was fueled by the speculation that she had dated Ranbir and Salman at some point.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The question broke everyone into a good laugh, with actor Arjun Rampal chiming in to mention, “she will get married to me.” However, Katrina navigates the question with finesse, showcasing her quick thinking and charming demeanour.

“Main aapse shaadi karungi… Aaja… (I will get married to you. Come here),” she quips while calling the kid to come and hug her. This throwback moment reflects her adeptness at handling public scrutiny with grace. The video has once again surfaced, and is getting noticed by her fans. (Read: ‘Sab apni jagah bohut khush hai’: Salman Khan talks about his exes, says he's the one with faults)

Katrina’s personal life

In the initial years of her career, Katrina was rumoured to be dating Salman, with whom she has worked on films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner. Recently, after 11 years of release of Ek Tha Tiger, director Kabir Khan revealed that they had parted ways when they started shooting the 2012 film. She had a very public relationship with Ranbir. Ranbir and Katrina parted ways in 2016. After the breakup, the duo remain cordial with each other. (Read: When Katrina Kaif said she did not become cynical after her break-up: 'My take on love is never going to change')

Katrina got married to actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. They make for one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, and keep sharing anecdotes from their married life on public platforms.