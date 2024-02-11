When Katrina Kaif said she did not become cynical after her break-up: 'My take on love is never going to change'

After years of dating, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly ended their relationship in 2016. Months later, in a 2016 interview with DNA, Katrina was asked about their alleged break-up, and if it had changed her view on love. The actor, who is now married to Vicky Kaushal, had said she can 'never be off love for good', nor can she 'become cynical about it'. Also read | Katrina Kaif on break-up with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised’ Katrina Kaif spoke about love and break-up in an old interview. (File Photo/ Yogen Shah)

Katrina Kaif says she 'learnt to be less selfish'

"My take on love is never going to change. I feel my views on love have grown and evolved. I have learned to deal with relationships, people, learnt to be less selfish, more giving, more supportive of a person’s dreams, more supportive of a person’s internal growth apart from your own and understanding the person better. That comes with maturity but your belief in love, your conviction in love, the passion that you feel when you are in love, the integrity that you believe and hope for out of love, hopefully, for me, will always be the same," Katrina Kaif had said.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

'Nothing and nobody can put me off love'

When asked if was 'off love' after her and Ranbir Kapoor's alleged breakup, Katrina added, "I can never be off love for good, nor can I become cynical about it. Nothing and nobody can put me off love. (Smiles quizzically). Love is the most beautiful thing in the world. I have no reason to be cynical about absolutely anything in life. I have only seen the beauty and the most beautiful parts of life and I see only beauty in life and love."

Ranbir Kapoor is now married to actor Alia Bhatt and is a father to their daughter, Raha, who was born in November 2023. Katrina, on the other hand, married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place