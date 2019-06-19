Katrina Kaif on break-up with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised’

Actor Katrina Kaif has come out stronger post her break-up with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has spoken about it openly and claims she doesn’t hold any regrets about her past. The actor has now said that she was compelled to talk about it because the media wanted to know.

Katrina told Mid-Day in an interview, “If I had my way, I would have never spoken about my relationship. I chose to talk about it because the media was interested in it. I couldn’t have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We [Kapoor and her] still have respect for each other, and that will not change."

Claiming that since she was more hurt as she was a star, Katrina added, “When I was going through separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That’s when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don’t have any regrets [about that chapter]. I have come out of the experience a lot more mature.”

Katrina is currently single and focusing on her work and fitness. She featured with all the three Khans - Shah Rukh , Aamir and Salman in the past few months. While her film Zero starring Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma and Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan released in December last year but failed to impress the audience, her latest release Bharat is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

