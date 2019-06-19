Arjun Patiala promo: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon promise a trailer as honest as desi ghee. Watch

The trailer of Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s next film, Arjun Patiala is set to be out tomorrow. Also starring Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame, the trailer is said to be the ‘most honest trailer’ we have ever seen, as promised by the cast.

In a special promo titled Whatte Idea Paaji - Ep 2, Varun informs Kriti and Diljit that he asked the audience about what they expect from the film. To this, the audience replied that they want something they have never seen before. While Kriti and Diljit wonder if they have anything special in their film at all, Diljit decides to stick to honesty and come up with the most honest trailer ever, just like desi ghee.

The makers had released another promo earlier titled ‘What is Marketing? Episode 1’. It showed Kriti giving Diljit and Varun a lecture in marketing and how they can promote their film. They had also sent Varun to research on what the audience expects from them.

A new poster has been shared by the makers ahead of the trailer release. Character posters of all three were released on Tuesday and showed Diljit in a cop’s uniform with beer cans instead of bullets hanging around his shoulder. It went with the caption, “Mascular nahi cute, with you, for you, always.” He plays the title role of Arjun in the film.

Arjun Patiala poster.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon’s Arjun Patiala posters.

Kriti plays a crime reporter named Ritu in the film and features on the poster with a mic. Varun is a hawildar named Onida and is seen driving a scooter on the poster while carrying veggies and other food items.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film is set to hit theatres on July 26.

