Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon gives Diljit Dosanjh a lecture on marketing. Watch video

Actor Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to come together on screen in the romantic comedy, Arjun Patiala. The two have already begun the promotions of the film but in a unique style. The makers have released a video titled What Is Marketing Episode 1 as part of a promotional series ahead of the release of the film on July 19.

The video shows Diljit and co-star Varun Sharma planning a Goa trip to celebrate the completion of the film. But soon after Kriti enters the scene and asks them to plan the marketing strategy of the film instead. She takes the initiative to give them a lesson in marketing.

But Diljit is lost in her looks and remains aloof as she gives them a lesson in three key areas: strategy, viral and trending. However, Diljit and Varun fail to understood the concept. Diljit and Kriti then send Varun to do research on what’s trending and what’s not trending in order to find out the nerve of the audience about what they expect from them.

The shooting of the film was wrapped up more than a month ago. While Diljit plays a cop and Varun a hawildar, Kriti plays a crime journalist in the film. Arjun Patiala has been directed by Rohit Jugraj who has directed Diljit’s earlier Punjabi films such as Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2.

Also read: Ranveer Singh hugs Virat Kohli after India-Pakistan World Cup match, dances with Gavaskar on cult Hindi film song. Watch videos

Kriti was dubbing for the film in April and had forgot the dialogues. The actor told IANS, “It has got amazing music. I am also looking forward to the release of the film because I had shot that film before Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 so, when I was doing dubbing of Arjun Patiala, I forgot the dialogues of the film.”

She added, “It’s a slightly spoofy kind of a comedy. I don’t think that kind of a take on comedy has been done before. In this film, I am playing role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. We have tried to give a bit of Punjabi flavour to the film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 13:44 IST