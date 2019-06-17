Ranveer Singh hugs Virat Kohli after India-Pakistan World Cup match, dances with Gavaskar on cult Hindi film song. Watch videos

The Indian film fraternity, led by stars from Bollywood and Kollywood, were present in big numbers to cheer on team India during their ICC World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan at Manchester on Sunday. Stars such as Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and south stars such as Sivakarthikeyan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander made their presence felt, either by being physically present there or congratulating Team India on social media.

The one person who was in his element was Ranveer. Currently in England for the shoot of his upcoming film 83, based on India’s unexpected World Cup win in 1983. In one of the new videos that has surfaced on the internet, Ranveer can be seen hugging captain Virat Kohli after India’s victory. The gesture was certainly not missed by Twitter, with many writing appreciating notes.

In another video, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar and Ranveer can be seen dancing to cult Hindi film song, Badan Pe Sitaare Lapete Hue, possibly after India’s win. All day long, Ranveer had drawn attention, if not for his outlandish clothes, then for making a debut as a commentator during the match.

Immediately after India’s win, actor Salman Khan congratulated Team India. He posted a picture of himself in an India jersey and wrote: “Congratulations team Bharat... from #Bharat.”

Actor Rakul Preet, who recently starred in Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De, was seen jumping as India dominated every department of the game in the match against Pakistan. She also posed with placards which read ‘De De 6 De’ -- a reference to her recent film.

South stars Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh were also present at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester and celebrated India’s victory.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 12:37 IST