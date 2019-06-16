India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup: Ranveer Singh pays surprise visit to Manchester, gives lowdown on big clash, watch video

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who is all set to play the role of 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev in an upcoming biopic on the historic victory, paid a surprise visit to Manchester where the highly-awaited World Cup contest between India and Pakistan is being played on Sunday.

At the stadium, the actor gave a lowdown on the big clash before the start of the match, and talked about the weather conditions in the city.



In a video uploaded by BCCI, Singh said: “Ladies and Gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, welcome to cricket’s biggest stage - the World Cup. The biggest ticket match - India vs Pakistan - it doesn’t get bigger than this. We are in Manchester. The weather is looking alright - the weather is looking promising, it is not looking too bleak. It looks like we might just have the humdinger of the game that we all are here for.”

“Ladies and gentleman, the atmosphere in here is absolutely electric. Fans are streaming in - the players have come out to warm up. It’s going to get crazy in not very long from now. It’s going to be an amazing match, let’s hope for some amazing cricket. I am sure we are going to get some crowd-pleasing moments and an unforgettable match here in Manchester. Here’ Ranveer Singh, until next time,” he added.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl. India replaced injured Shikhar Dhawan with Vijay Shankar.

