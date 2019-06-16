India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Boisterous India take on Pakistan, both sides take on the weather

Live score and updates: Virat Kohli did not want to be drawn into the hype surrounding the match, he wanted the match to be played just like any other match. Well, Kohli is boisterous and even wants his side to take this game as a routine affair between bat and ball. But then that’s just Virat Kohli, captain of a side which seems to have all the bases covered. For Pakistan though, the mood was reflected when Mickey Arthur revealed he challenged his side to rise, seize the day and be heroes. Two contrasting camps, with a volatile history, united in their worry about the inclement weather which could well make everything else seem not so significant. This is India vs Pakistan and after all the facade, it goes well beyond any normal game.

India vs Pakistan, live score and updates:

11:00 hrs IST Has India-Pakistan been reduced to a no-contest? It was a humdrum match in Sydney, but the ball had been set rolling. Since then the Indo-Pak contest, fuelled by expanding cable TV penetration and the peculiar blow-hot-blow-cold political relations between the two nations, has become the blue riband match of the tournament. Why this fixture has not been able to live up to the billing!





10:59 hrs IST Sunil Gavaskar slams ECB “Well, ECB (is responsible). ECB is the one that runs the game here. The Lancashire County Cricket Club comes under its jurisdiction. So it’s the ECB’s responsibility.” Gavaskar was indeed furious.





10:45 hrs IST Sachin’s advice for Kohli, Shastri India’s cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said that the men in blue should not be “overconfident” going into the crucial clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester. India have a 6-0 record at the World cup against their neighbouring rivals, but suffered a massive 180-run defeat by the opposition in Champions trophy final in 2017. He had few more things to say.





10:44 hrs IST India-Pakistan all time XI Three members from the current Indian World Cup squad, made it to the Vaughan’s all-time India-Pakistan XI. However, there was no one from Pakistan’s current team in the World Cup. Find out about his team here.





10:41 hrs IST Game and not a war With passions running high among both fanbases and political relations between the countries extremely tense, Wasim said the match should be enjoyed rather than used to inflame the situation. Wasim Akram had an appeal to make to the masses on either side of the border.





10:39 hrs IST Hype and all that The South Asian neighbours, who share a history of brotherhood and bloodshed, will meet Sunday in a long-awaited group stage clash in Manchester. Tapping into the frenzy, the “world’s largest bat” was unveiled in the southern city Chennai, and a popular Indian rapper who goes by the name Divine was set to perform to his viral ‘SockThem’ World Cup-themed song in Manchester Saturday. The clip has been viewed 32 million times on YouTube so far.





10:38 hrs IST Virat Kohli on the Amir impact “I am not going to say anything for TRPs,” Kohli said in the pre-match presser in Manchester. He was at his vocal best, read everything which the Indian captain had to say here.





10:36 hrs IST What does the weather say? There is so much at stake, and even if the teams take it as a contest, it is not quite a game played with bat and ball. And then there is the weather, the dour, fickle English weather and more eyes will be looking upwards at the skies on the day. The rain stopped in the late afternoon in Manchester, but made sporadic appearances right through the day. The outfield, which for some reason was not covered, are soggy and there are patches of puddles on the field which can be a huge concern. The drainage system at Old Trafford will be put to the sword if the rain abates. Find out more about the forecast here.



