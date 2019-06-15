India-Pakistan all-time XI: Michael Vaughan picks 3 from India’s World Cup team, none from Pakistan

India vs Pakistan talks have taken over ICC World Cup 2019. A couple of days before the big-ticket clash in Manchester on June 16, Sunday, former England captain Michael Vaughan has selected his all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI.

Three members – Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah - from the current Indian World Cup squad, made it to the Vaughan’s all-time India-Pakistan XI. However, there was no one from Pakistan’s current team in the World Cup.

Vaughan picked Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag as his opener for the Indo-Pak team. “Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, the best combination I’ve ever seen at the top of the order,” Vaughan said in a video for Cricbuzz.

Terming India captain Virat Kohli as greatest ever white-ball player, Vaughan picked him as his No. 3. “At No. 3 would be Virat Kohli, the greatest ever white-ball cricketer,” Vaighan said.

Vaughan’s No. 4 was former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq. “His running between the wickets might be a little dodgy but Inzamam will be my No. 4.”

Vaughan went with the crafty Javed Miandad as the pillar of his middle order and picked MS Dhoni as his wicket keeper and captain of the team. “The fiery Javed Miandad at No. 5 and No. 6 will be captain cool MS Dhoni,” Vaughan said.

The seam-bowling all-rounder Vaughan’s all-time India-Pakistan all-time ODI XI was Pakistan’s World Cup winning captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, which meant there was no space for India’s 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble was the lone spinner in Vaughan’s side. The three seamers were Wasim Akram, Jasprit Bumrah and Waqar Younis.

Vaughan’s all-time India-Pakistan XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Izamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad, MS Dhoni, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Anil Kumble, Jasprit Bumrah and Waqar Younis.

Meanwhile, the weather in Manchester has cast a doubt over Sunday’s India vs Pakistan match with showers predicted in the afternoon local time. However, that shouldn’t result in yet another washout.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 15:07 IST