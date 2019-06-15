Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Australia aim for momentum, Sri Lanka seek survival

Live score and updates: After rain breaks, washouts and defeats, Sri Lanka will finally walk on to the park. Well, and they need to believe they can still make it to the semi-finals. Yes, the route will not be easy, but World Cups are never meant to be easy. For starters, they need to stand up and be counted against Australia and then take control against England, South Africa, India and West Indies. South Africa, on the other hand, have to win three out of their remaining five fixtures and this match could be the one they look at to gather momentum in their campaign.

Follow Sri Lanka vs Australia, live score and updates:

14:02 hrs IST Grumpy Sri Lanka Sri Lanka manager Ashantha de Mel on Friday complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the “unfair” pitches provided for the island nation’s matches in the ongoing World Cup so far. He also highlighted the poor condition of training facilities and accommodation.





13:31 hrs IST Australia’s predicted XI Australia will look to come out with a commanding performance when they take on Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter at the Kennington Oval on Saturday. With six points in four games, the defending champions are sitting pretty in the top section of the points table and, therefore, would aim to gain two points to get to the top of the chart. Read about their predicted XI here.





13:17 hrs IST Updated points table Hosts England vindicated the number 1 ranking as well as the favourites billing by absolutely crushing the West Indies in a one-sided contest at Southampton. Here is the updated points table.





13:16 hrs IST Sri Lanka predicted XI Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since June 4, forced to split points with Bangladesh and Pakistan following two washed out games. The island nation, who won the tournament back in 1996, stands fifth with just one win -- against minnows Afghanistan in a rain-hit match -- from four games. Read about their predicted XI here.





13:15 hrs IST Ponting warns other sides David Warner has overcome the challenges of reintegrating himself into the Australian team and with the explosive opener nearing his best, he could well end up as top scorer in this World Cup, feels assistant coach Ricky Ponting. Read about it here.





13:14 hrs IST Injury concern for Australia All-rounder Marcus Stoinis’ injury has upset the team balance, Australia coach Justin Langer said ahead of his side’s World Cup group stage match against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday. Stoinis missed Wednesday’s victory over Pakistan due to a side strain he suffered against India three days earlier, prompting the reigning champions to fly in Mitchell Marsh as cover. Read more about the developement here.



