ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorer and wicket-taker

Hosts England vindicated the number 1 ranking as well as the favourites billing by absolutely crushing the West Indies in a one-sided contest at Southampton.

Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first and despite a decent start, West Indies’ innings capsized due to reckless batting and staying blind to the need of curbing their natural instincts. England, for all the predictions of this being one of the matches to look out for, strolled to a victory despite not having the services of Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy as batsmen. Jofra Archer too had his moments in what was his first match against his former team. He nixed countrymen Nicolas Pooran and Carlos Brathwaite before crashing into the pads of Sheldon Cottrell to end up with a haul of 3/30.

Looking collected and calm, England broke little sweat to canter to the target. The batting was shuffled as Jason Roy was hamstrung and Eoin Morgan had to hobble off the ground with a back spasm. Root made full use of that opportunity, racing to an easy century, his second of this tournament, making him the highest scorer.

