Ryan ten Doeschate informs BCCI he wants to leave; but final call with Gautam Gambhir: Report

The cracks are developing thick and fast within the Indian team management. The drubbing at the hands of Ireland and England has left the think tank in a less-than-happy place. Now, a fresh report claims that a member of the support staff wants to leave and end his tenure. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Ryan ten Doeschate, the former Netherlands all-rounder, wants to leave his role as the assistant coach of the Men in Blue. Ryan ten Doeschate wants to leave his role as the assistant coach of the Indian cricket team. (PTI)

The report claimed that Ryan has already informed the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) about his desire to leave the role. However, the final decision is subject to the approval from the BCCI and the current head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

If Ryan gets approval, the third and final ODI between India and England on July 19 could be his last assignment. Ryan's desire to move on is driven by personal considerations rather than any dissatisfaction with the position, and any eventual departure is expected to be on mutually agreeable terms.

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The former Netherlands all-rounder joined India's coaching setup two years ago after Gambhir took charge of the team in 2024. His initial contract with the BCCI is understood to have recently concluded, with its term ending around July 12-14. As India continues their white-ball tour of England, he is believed to be seeking an early exit following the series finale at Lord's.

What has led to the decision? Family commitments are believed to be at the heart of the decision. With three young sons at home in London and his wife balancing professional responsibilities, ten Doeschate is keen to spend more time with his family.

The demanding travel schedule that comes with India's coaching role has reportedly prompted him to seek an opportunity with greater stability and fewer days away from home.

It is worth noting that ten Doeschate enjoys a strong working relationship with Gambhir, who has publicly acknowledged his value on several occasions. It was the Indian head coach who recommended his appointment after taking over the reins of the national team. Gambhir and ten Doeschate had worked in close quarters at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gambhir is known to rely heavily on ten Doeschate across multiple aspects of team preparation, leaving open the possibility that he could urge him to reconsider. While such a scenario may appear unlikely, it cannot be ruled out, particularly as India looks to navigate a challenging phase.

India recently lost the T20I series to Ireland and England, and the defeats have led to heavy scrutiny of the team management, headed by Gambhir.