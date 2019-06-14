Sri Lanka vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka predicted XI against Australia - One change likely

After two washed out games, Sri Lanka will be desperate to come out all guns blazing but defending champion Australia’s depth will be hard to beat when the two sides clash in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday.

Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since June 4, forced to split points with Bangladesh and Pakistan following two washed out games.

The island nation, who won the tournament back in 1996, stands fifth with just one win -- against minnows Afghanistan in a rain-hit match -- from four games.

Sri Lanka will hope that fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who had injured himself ahead of the Bristol game, returns Saturday to strengthen the bowling attack. Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, who had to fly home following the demise of mother-in-law, is also likely to play Saturday and the onus would be on the pace duo to get wickets.

In case Pradeep can make a quick recovery ahead of the match, he will surely be included in the Playing XI and he is likely to replace Isuru Udana.He will provide the much needed support to Malinga and Lakmal in the attack.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thissara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 18:09 IST