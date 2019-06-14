Sri Lanka vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2019: Australia predicted XI against Sri Lanka - Tough call for Aaron Finch

Australia will look to come out with a commanding performance when they take on Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter at the Kennington Oval on Saturday.

With six points in four games, the defending champions are sitting pretty in the top section of the points table and, therefore, would aim to gain two points to get to the top of the chart.

In their previous encounter, Australia posted a narrow victory over Pakistan.

One of the things that has been witnessed in Australia’s campaign so far is that none of the games have been easy for them. Barring their first game against Afghanistan, the mighty Aussies have had to grind and struggle to registers wins against West Indies and Pakistan.

With David Warner returning to his usual batting fluency like he did against Pakistan, Australia’s top-order looks more formidable, while the middle-order has been in good form to begin with.

Their bowling, too, is in fine form with Mitchell Starc leading their pace battery. While they were taken for plenty by the strong batting line-up of the Men in Blue, they put up a good show against Pakistan and will look to keep the foot on the pedal.

Against Sri Lanka, Australia are unlikely to make any changes unless Marcus Stoinis can recover from the left side strain he suffered while bowling in their defeat to India. In that case, he will replace Shaun Marsh in the playing XI.

The other likely change will be the inclusion of Nathan Lyon in place of pacer Kane Richardson. The weather conditions will play a big role in deciding the team combination and if the pitch is assisting spinners in any way, Lyon can turn out to be a major asset for the Aussies.

Australia Predicted XI: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey (wk).

