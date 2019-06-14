ICC World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly provides solution to stop further rain washouts

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has come up with a solution to stop any further washouts in the ICC World Cup 2019 because of rain. Two weeks into the tournament, as many as four matches have been washed out – the India vs New Zealand match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham being the latest – which is the most in any ICC tournament. With forecasts of more rain next week and no reserve day for group matches, ICC find themselves in a difficult situation.

Ganguly, speaking during the coverage of India vs New Zealand match at Nottingham, said the situation can be solved by changing the covers.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reveals why India did not replace injured Shikhar Dhawan

“The covers that are used in India, at the Eden Gardens are from England and using them here (in England) would have meant spending half the cost and it is also tax-free, so they should have used those here anyway. In India, we use these covers for all matches, so that when the rain stops the match can resume within 10 minutes. They are very light covers, it’s not difficult to lift it, You don’t need too much manpower. The blue covers that were used earlier in India used to take more than 10 times the time and people in comparison to now,” Ganguly told the official broadcasters.

Notably, the policy to cover the entire ground and not only the pitch and thirty-yard circle was initiated by Ganguly after he took charge as the president of Cricket Association of Bengal.

Also Read: How washouts can affect the semi-final line-up in World Cup

Ganguly also went on to explain that the covers used in Eden Gardens are the same at Lord’s, which allow sunlight to pass. “The covers that are in Eden Gardens and in Lord’s are translucent covers, so light goes past it. This way the grass won’t dry up nor will the colour change from green to brown, if you use them to cover the outfield. For such important matches, and in a tournament like the World Cup — especially in a country like England where the rains are so frequent, having these covers are very important, especially on the outfield as well,” Ganguly explained.

Ganguly, however, admitted that it might not have been possible to get a game in the India-New Zealand encounter on Thursday as it had been raining for the past three days.

“Today’s case is different, the match was called off not only because of the rain today — but it has been raining continuously for the past three days. The two reasons for the delay were firstly, the wet pitch and secondly, something that the viewers on screen can’t see is how dark the ground is, the match can’t begin in such a dark setting,” Ganguly added.

New Zealand, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and South Africa have all been affected with the rain but none more than Sri Lanka, who have been a part of two rain washouts.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 10:43 IST