England vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Rain once again could play spoilsport

England vs West Indies Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: England and West Indies will carry their intense rivalry from the Caribbean into the Rose Bowl, Southampton with Barbados-born pace sensation Jofra Archer adding spice to the World Cup contest. But weather might once again play a spoilsport as it has been raining in Southampton for the past few days. Thankfully, the weather is expected to clear out as after 10 AM local time on Friday.

Both teams ended at 2-2 in their high-scoring five-match ODI series in February with one game being a washout. The series, which took place in the Caribbean islands, saw sensational performances from Chris Gayle, who smashed as many 39 sixes and amassed 424 runs in four innings.

The ‘Universe Boss’ will be backing himself for an encore against England whose bowling attack has become more potent with Archer’s addition. He has bowled with fire and venom so far in the competition and his face-off with Gayle is the one to watch out for.

Archer, who has played his junior cricket in the Caribbean and qualified to play for England only in April, is a familiar figure for the West Indies camp and it knows what the 24-year-old is capable of.

Follow England vs West Indies World Cup 2019 Live updates here:

13:40 hrs IST Likely XIs West Indies Predicted XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood





13:33 hrs IST Good news Live pictures from Rose Bowl, Southampton show a great deal of improvement. It does not look that gloomy and the ground staff are working overtime for the game to start on time. The wet outfield will definitely be a concern though.





13:28 hrs IST What the captains said Eoin Morgan, England captain: They are a strong outfit, we expect the same tomorrow. They are explosive with the bat and a different challenge with the ball. The seamers are tall and they hit the wicket hard, for most of the time they play with one spinner Jason Holder, West Indies captain: I think the brand of cricket we have been playing so far in this World Cup, you know what to expect of West Indies now. For us, we are not going to back down from the challenge. Most of our guys are always up for the challenge and it is just a matter for us to be smart.





13:05 hrs IST Still Cloudy This is not good news for all the cricket fans. As per latest weather updates from Southampton, it is still cloudy and conditions are set to remain the same, meaning the wet outfield will not have any sunlight or breeze to dry out. Another India vs New Zealand on the cards? Let’s hope not.





12:50 hrs IST Rain again? As much as we hate to inform you but it rained at Southampton on Friday morning and it has been raining for the last few days. So don’t be surprised if the toss is delayed. Thankfully, chances of another washout are slim as weather is expected to clear out as the day progresses.



