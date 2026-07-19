Former Australia coach dismisses England Test job links, claims ECB has ‘already got someone behind the scenes'

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann believes the England and Wales Cricket Board may have already identified Brendon McCullum’s successor after removing him from the Test coaching position midway through the English summer. Darren Lehmann has denied links to the vacant spot. (X images)

Lehmann was asked about the vacancy after guiding Northamptonshire to a record-equalling third T20 Blast title. Northants defeated Hampshire by 14 runs in the final at Edgbaston on Saturday, completing what the Australian described as one of the finest achievements of his coaching career.

However, the 56-year-old laughed off suggestions that the triumph could propel him into contention for the England job.

“I’m not sure my wife wants me to spend 300 days (a year) away again,” Lehmann told ESPNcricinfo.

“I haven’t spoken to them, so there’s no point worrying about it. For me, if they’ve got rid of Brendon McCullum, they’ve already made the decision and got someone behind the scenes, because that’s how it works.”

Lehmann’s assessment was based on the timing of McCullum’s departure rather than any inside information. He confirmed separately that he had not been contacted by the ECB and remains content in his role with Northamptonshire.

“I’m very happy coaching Northants and I haven’t had any phone calls,” Lehmann told Sky Sports. You’d certainly listen to it. I’m sure there’s so many applicants. My feeling is they’ve already made up their mind. If you remove someone mid-summer, you’ve got somebody in mind.”

The ECB announced on July 12 that McCullum would leave his position as England’s Test head coach after four years but continue to oversee the white-ball sides. The board said the time was right for a change as England target victory in the next Ashes series, while confirming that the recruitment process would begin.

McCullum’s departure followed a difficult period in which England lost seven of their final nine Tests under him. They were beaten 4-1 in Australia and later suffered a 2-1 home series defeat against New Zealand. Overall, England lost 20 of McCullum’s 49 Tests and failed to win a five-match series against either Australia or India.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen throws his weight behind ex-teammate Jonathan Trott as England look for Brendon McCullum’s replacement

Darren Lehmann backs Justin Langer for England role Former England coach Andy Flower had been viewed as a leading candidate but ruled himself out after holding discussions with managing director Rob Key and the ECB. Flower said he would remain with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit.

His withdrawal has strengthened the claims of former Australia coach Justin Langer, who succeeded Lehmann in 2018. Lehmann believes his former teammate possesses the qualities required to take charge of England’s Test side.

“If Langer were to go for it, he’d be a really good coach,” Lehmann said. “Whoever takes it on, they’ve got some really talented players. I see some good players in the county system.”

Langer, Stephen Fleming, Jonathan Trott and Richard Dawson have all been linked with the vacancy, although the ECB has not publicly confirmed its preferred candidate. England are expected to seek clarity before their three-Test series against Pakistan begins in August.