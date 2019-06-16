India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Here is Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s advice to Sarfaraz Khan & Co.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday offered his best wishes and advices to Pakistan cricket team for the highly-anticipated India clash, which is set to take place on Sunday. In a series of tweets, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain described Sarfaraz Ahmed as a “bold captain” and asked him to be his “daring best” against the arch-rivals.

The cricketer-turned-politician further asked the side to not be afraid of winning the contest and put on their best performance.

Here is Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s advice to Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side for India clash:

“When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it’s 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%. Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best.”

