India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: India Predicted XI against Pakistan - Two changes expected in Shikhar Dhawan’s absence

The stage is set for the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the ongoing World Cup tournament. The two teams will face off against each other on Sunday in Manchester.

India got off to a fantastic start in the tournament, defeating South Africa and Australia convincingly in their first two matches. But the side lost a point against New Zealand as the fixture was called off due to rain without a ball being bowled.

Another blow to India in the past week was a thumb injury to Shikhar Dhawan that ruled him out for the next two games. In his absence, it is expected that KL Rahul will open the innings for the side along with Virat Kohli. It means India will have to once again decide on someone to bat at number four.

Between Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar, India will, most likely, go for the latter. The right-handed batsman showed his ability to score quick runs at the position in the home series against Australia, and can also give India another fast-bowling option in the middle.

Kuldeep Yadav has not enjoyed the tournament so far, having picked up just one wicket. India are likely to drop him in the crucial tie and bring Ravindra Jadeja into the side, who can add another batting option lower down the order.

Here is India’s predicted XI against Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah,

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 15:51 IST