India vs Pakistan, ICC World cup 2019: Five iconic moments from IND vs PAK World Cup matches

India and Pakistan are set to face off against each other in 2019 World Cup in Manchester On Sunday. While India have not yet lost a single game in the tournament, the draw against New Zealand due to rain has seen the side losing out on two points. The men in blue have won all six World Cup encounters against their arch-rivals, and would hope they can continue the run to get crucial two points.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have lost two matches and had a draw against Sri Lanka due to a rain, and are thus in desperate need of a win to push for survival in the tournament. (COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019)

Here are some of the most iconic moments between India and Pakistan at a World Cup:

1. Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamir Sohail - 1996 World Cup

One of the most memorable World Cup moments between India and Pakistan was the brief on-field tussle between Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail in 1996. Chasing 288, Pakistan had gone off to a flying start with openers Sohail and Saeed Anwar adding 84 runs for the first-wicket. After Anwars’ departure for 48, Sohail carried on to score his half century with a slash through mid-off. He then looked at the seamer Prasad, who was on the attack, and indicated that he will hit another boundary in the same area on the next ball. But Prasad pitched one outside the off-stump, which Sohail completely missed, and saw his wickets flying away. The right-armer gave an angry sendoff to the batsman and mouthed verbal abuses as he walked back.

ALSO READ: The Pak-born fan who gets match tickets from MS Dhoni, since 2011

2. Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 - 2003 World Cup

Chasing 276, India got off to a brisk start with openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag adding 53 runs on the board in just 5 overs. But Both Sehwag and skipper Sourav Ganguly were dismissed by seamer Waqar Younis on consecutive deliveries, and the onus of the chase fell on the Master Blaster. Tendulkar carried on from he started, despite the fall of wickets and scored 98 in 75 balls at a strike rate of 130.66. His innings included 12 fours and a six - and it set the platform for India to chase down the total.

3. Virat Kohli’s 100 - 2015 World Cup

Before the start of 2015 World Cup, the Indian cricket team had a forgettable overseas tour to Australia, and many expected the team to get eliminated in the group stages itself. But in their first World Cup game, the side handed Pakistan a huge 76-run defeat, courtesy a century from Virat Kohli. The right-handed batsman hammered 107 runs in 126 balls, becoming the first Indian to score a ton against Pakistan in any World Cup event. India posted 300 runs on the board, and bowled out the opposition for 224 in 47 overs.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not a war’ - Wasim Akram calls for calm in India-Pakistan World Cup clash

4. Javed Miandad ‘hilarious’ antics - 1992 World Cup

One of the most awkward cricket antics were on display when India faced Pakistan in the World Cup for the first time in 1992. Chasing a meagre total of 217, Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Javed Miandad was frustrated with his side struggling to get runs on a difficult surface. In the 25th over, Tendulkar struck the batsman on the pads, which prompted a loud appeal from the wicket-keeper Kiran More. A frustrated Miandad took exception to the unnecessary appeal. In the next ball, he moved away before Tendulkar could pitch and then exchange verbal blows with More. Next, he tried to steal a single off Tendulkar in the next delivery, but ran back to his crease after with India quickly getting the ball back to the keeper. A frustrated Miandad then, hilariously, jumped thrice in the air to express his emotions.

5. Ajay Jadeja vs Waqar Younis - 1996 World Cup

One of the most memorable World Cup innings was played by India’s Ajay Jadeja against Pakistan in 1996 World Cup. Waqar Younis was regarded as the best bowler of the era, and cricket was nowhere near its T20 mode. Coming in the middle to bat after the dismissal of Mohammad Azharuddin, Jadeja smashed 45 runs in 25 balls at a strike rate of 180. He struck four fours and two sixes in his innings. The batsman was acknowledged for hitting 23 runs in five balls from Younis, only to be dismissed on the sixth ball he faced from the seamer. His innings took India’s total to 287/8 in 50 overs as India added 51 runs in the final three overs.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 13:14 IST