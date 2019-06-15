India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir poses biggest threat to Virat Kohli & Co. in crucial tie

As India get ready to face off their arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cup 2019 on Sunday in Manchester, they will have to be wary of seamer Mohammad Amir. The left-armer, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the ODIs in the previous encounter against Australia, is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The fast bowler has picked up 10 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 12.30.

Amir also has a tremendous record in England, with the 27-year-old having 19 wickets in the country so far, in 11 games at an average of 24.63 and a strike rate of 30.30. He has a wickets/innings ratio is at 1.73, which is higher than any other countries.

The bowler also has a better record in ICC events, than in any other tournaments. His bowling average is almost two times better in ICC matches, while strike rate and economy rate are also higher.

Amir dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, thus helping his side in defeating the men in blue by 180 runs to lift the trophy. In Dhawan’s absence, Sharma will have to tackle the threat on his own, and his record as an opener, without the left-handed batsman, sees a downfall. Sharma’s average goes down from 45.89 to 34.55 with any other opening partner.

Though, India can take confidence from the fact that KL Rahul, who is expected to open the innings along with Sharma, has an almost three times better average opening the innings than at any other position. Rahul’s strike rate also goes up from 74.63 to 83.58 as an opener. His three scores of 50+ in ODIs (two fifties and a ton) have also come from the opening position.

India have, so far, not lost a single game in the tournament.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 15:09 IST