India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar gives advice to Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri for crucial clash

India’s cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said that the men in blue should not be “overconfident” going into the crucial clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester. India have a 6-0 record at the World cup against their neighbouring rivals, but suffered a massive 180-run defeat by the opposition in Champions trophy final in 2017.

Speaking to India Today in an interview, Tendulkar said: “That’s a positive comeback [Champions Trophy win in 2017]. After having been 6-0 down, the last one that they [Pakistan] had won. Indian team wouldn’t be overconfident.”

READ | Rain could impact World Cup’s biggest rivalry

The ‘Master Blaster’ added: “I can fully understand that Ravi [Shastri], Virat [Kohli] and all the senior players would be emphasizing that we got to be on our toes, go out and play what we are good at.”

The former batsman also stressed that India are a better side than Pakistan at the moment. “I think when you are winning you are thinking different, but we, as a team, always think that we can’t be overconfident. Pack those confident things in the kitbag and travel with it. The team which is winning invariably the thought process is different and you believe you can pull through difficult situations,” he said.

READ | Current Indian team will beat Pakistan 7 out of 10 times - Kapil Dev

“At this stage 100% India are the better side. The way we have been performing for a number of months now we have been right at the top and carrying the momentum all the way,” he added.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 12:06 IST