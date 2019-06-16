Manchester weather forecast, India vs Pakistan: Showers could dampen mood

On the eve of the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli said he and his players were treating the game against Pakistan as just another cricketing match and that the discussion in the dressing room was no different. Mickey Arthur came later, and the Pakistan coach was perhaps reading from the same script. Well, the questions kept pestering him and he finally spoke. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

“I don’t want to say it’s the biggest rivalry in sport, but I saw some stats, you know, which said I think the soccer World Cup final attracted 1.6 billion viewers. Tomorrow likely to get 1.5 billion. It doesn’t get bigger than that. It doesn’t get more exciting. I’m telling our players in the dressing room, you could be a hero tomorrow. Your careers are going to be defined by a moment in the game. You do something incredible tomorrow, you’ll be remembered forever.”

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli refuses to be swept up by hype over clash

There is so much at stake, and even if the teams take it as a contest, it is not quite a game played with bat and ball. And then there is the weather, the dour, fickle English weather and more eyes will be looking upwards at the skies on the day.

The rain stopped in the late afternoon in Manchester, but made sporadic appearances right through the day. The outfield, which for some reason was not covered, are soggy and there are patches of puddles on the field which can be a huge concern. The drainage system at Old Trafford will be put to the sword if the rain abates.

On the day, as per a BBC weather report, chances of rain during the much anticipated game of the World Cup 2019 is 21 per cent. According to the Met department, there is more than 50% chance of rain around noon and between 5 pm and 7 pm (BST) on Sunday.

BBC weather screengrab

As per Accuweather prediction, it will be overcast throughout Sunday, with rainfall expected as the day progresses. Accuweather also predicts a light shower between 12 PM local time and 1 PM local time in Manchester on Sunday.

Accuweather screengrab

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 08:41 IST