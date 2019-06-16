India Vs Pak: Ranveer Singh joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar to turn commentator for ICC World Cup match

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film 83, joined fans as everyone gets glued to TV screens, watching the first India-Pakistan match in the ongoing World Cup 2019 in London. He was seen in the commentary box alongside cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja. Ranveer turned a sports presenter for the high-octane match on Sunday.

The actor sat beside Sunil Gavaskar and was in his usual high spirits as he took to the microphone to describe the mood of the match. He not only turned a Hindi commentator but also showed how to be on the strike end. He was dressed in a beige check suit and quirky shades. Saif Ali Khan also joined the audience to cheer for India.

Ranveer had earlier said in a statement, “I have taken Jatin Sapru’s job! Jatin, I really love you and so does the entire nation – you are probably someone who loves this job, just like me. It was lovely hosting this show.”

Look who gave a low down of the BIG CLASH between India & Pakistan LIVE from Old Trafford before the start of the game - @RanveerOfficial himself #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #CWC19 🇮🇳💙😎👌 pic.twitter.com/NaNKOY5YEw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

From Old Trafford, Manchester, exclusively on the Star Sports Network, Bollywood entertainer and Superstar Ranveer Singh dons a new avatar as a sports presenter with Jatin Sapru on Philips Hue #CricketLive for the big India-Pakistan clash.

He’s seen with cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja

Ranveer has been training with former cricketers, including stalwarts Mohinder Amarnath and Kapil Dev, for his upcoming film 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film chronicles the underdog victory of India’s cricket team in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer’s real life wife and actor Deepika Padukone recently joined the team in London to shoot for her part of Kapil Dev’s wife in the film. Deepika has also decided to co-produce the film along with Sajid Nadiadwala and Madhu Mantena.

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny[, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and R Badree as Sunil Valson. It will hit theatres next year. Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in the film in the role of team manager Man Singh.

The film is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2020.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 17:35 IST