Deepika Padukone shoots husband Ranveer Singh from the bleachers as he films 83, shares video

Actor Deepika Padukone is in England right now, cheering for her actor husband Ranveer Singh. The couple will star together in director Kabir Khan’s upcoming film 83.

On Thursday, Deepika shared a special video on her Instagram stories, showing how she is cheering for Ranveer from the bleachers as she shoots and prepares for the film with his co-stars. “Being the supportive wife on and off the field,” Deepika wrote with the video.

Deepika announced that she has joined the film -- based on India’s cricket World Cup win in 1983 -- on Wednesday. While Ranveer will play former team captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife Romi.

Ranveer also made the announcement on Wednesday on Instagram. “*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad! @83thefilm @kabirkhankk,” he wrote alongside a photo with Deepika and Kabir. In another post, Ranveer dished put details about his frequent co-star’s role.

“Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk,” he said. This will be the duo’s fifth collaboration and first after last year’s release Padmaavat.

Kabir said he is excited to have Deepika on board as he was looking for an opportunity to work with her for a long time. “I’m totally thrilled to work with someone I have admired for so long... Welcome to ‘83’ @deepikapadukone! You had to be Romi! #83OneMoreTime,” the director wrote on Instagram.

’83 will chronicle India’s win under Kapil’s captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. ’83 is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

The shooting is underway in Glasgow.

