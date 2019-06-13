Disha Patani introduces new member of her family on her birthday. See pic

Actor Disha Patani celebrated her birthday on Thursday and welcomed a new member to her family. The Bharat actor got herself a cat and named her Keety.

Disha introduced the furry cat on Instagram with an adorable picture and wrote, ”Welcome to the family “keety”.” Its not clear if she gifted it to herself or got it as a birthday gift. Among the first ones to react to the post was her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff. She wrote, “Yaaaaaaayyyyyy keety!!!”

For the record, Disha and Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff are good friends. Tiger wished Disha on her birthday by sharing a video of them rehearsing their first single titled Befikra. Tiger and Disha were seen for the first time together in the music video before they worked in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. The two are regularly spotted on lunch and dinner dates as well as parties and events.

Tiger recently joined Disha on the red carpet at the grand premiere of her film Bharat. While Disha was in a corset top and distressed denims, Tiger kept it simple in black casuals. Tiger’s father and actor Jackie Shroff also stars in the film and is seen as Salman Khan’s father.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff at the premiere of Bharat in Mumbai. ( AFP )

Disha plays a trapeze artist named Radha in the film. Though she has a smaller role as compared to the female lead Katrina Kaif but is seen shaking a leg with a younger looking Salman in the song, Slow Motion. According to a Boxofficeindia report, the film has collected Rs 174.35 crore in 8 days at the domestic box office.

Disha is currently shooting for Mohit Suri’s Malang, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur as the male lead. The film is set to hit theatres next year.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 21:16 IST