Salman Khan thanks everyone for watching Bharat, says ‘I can say that you like the films which I like and this should go on’. Watch video

Salman Khan has thanked audience for appreciating his latest release, Bharat; the film has collected Rs 167 crore in its first week. Salman shared a video of him checking out audience reactions on a tablet after hosting a special screening for the families of those affected by India-Pakistan Partition in 1947. He wrote, “Thank you so much for all the love and support you have shown towards Bharat #BharatAudienceReactions.”

He later says in the video, “Thank you very much for such a reaction which is very rare. You have given a similar reaction to my earlier films as well. I can say that you like the films which I like and this should go on. The reactions is universal from the bachcha party (kids) to elderly citizens to youth to everyone...they have unanimously liked the film. God bless you love. Thank you for watching Bharat.” Katrina also says, “Thank you so so much for all your love and for all your love for Bharat.”

He and Katrina had hosted a special screening at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two also spent some time with them and posed for pictures. While he was in casuals, Katrina was in a black dress.

Salman Khan chats with families of witnesses of India-Pakistan partition. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif meet families of witnesses of India-Pakistan partition. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan helps out an elderly woman. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman later shared a picture from the screening on Twitter and wrote, “Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families.” A similar sequence is shown in the film as well. The film spans from the time of Partition to 2010 and also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff. It released on Eid last week.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 19:23 IST