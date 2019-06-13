Bharat box office day 8: Salman Khan’s film witnesses continuous dip, earns Rs 174.35cr

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat continued to nosedive at the ticket windows as the film collected an estimated Rs 6.75 crore on the eighth day of the release on Wednesday. According to a Boxofficeindia report, the film has registered a total collection of Rs 174.35 crore so far. The film failed to meet expectations of trade experts who had hoped it would reach Rs 175 crore in eight days.

Also read: With Bharat, Salman Khan has delivered 14 consecutive Rs100 cr hits. Here is every box office record the film broke

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the figures for week one the movie. “#Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross Rs 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: Rs 167.60 cr. India biz.,” he wrote.

#Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019

After a grand opening collection of Rs 42.30 crore on June 5, Bharat saw a major decline on Thursday and Friday and collected Rs 31 crore and Rs 22.20 crore respectively. The decline could be blamed on working weekdays as Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial soared at the box office again over the weekend and earned Rs 26.70 and Rs 27.90 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film has been on a downward slip since Monday. Registering a whopping 55% drop on Monday, Bharat collected Rs 9.20 crore followed by Rs 8.30 crore on Tuesday. It made a total of Rs 167.60 crore in the first week.

The film, nonetheless, has made a few records in the process. It is Salman Khan’s biggest opener, the biggest Bollywood opener of 2019 and second biggest opener of 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 09:00 IST