With Bharat, Salman Khan has delivered 14 consecutive Rs100 cr hits. Here is every box office record the film broke

Salman Khan’s box office success story has continued with Bharat, which surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself, making it the actor’s 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club, say trade experts.

Bharat has also helped Salman add another feather to his cap. “It becomes back-to-back 14 centuries for Salman Khan,” according to film and trade expert Girish Johar. It begun with Dabangg, to be followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3.

Taking note of the feat, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “As ‘Bharat’ cruises past Rs 100 crore mark, Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in Rs 100 crore + club... The tally rises to 14 with ‘Bharat’.” Sharing details, he said Salman had three films in the Rs 300 crore club, two in the Rs 200 crore club and as many as nine in the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

As #Bharat cruises past ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in ₹ 💯 cr+ Club... The tally rises to 14 with #Bharat... Breakup:

⭐️ ₹ 300 cr: 3

⭐️ ₹ 200 cr: 2

⭐️ ₹ 100 cr: 9

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

Atul Agnihotri, one of the co-producers, tweeted: “The biggest family film of the year ‘Bharat’ gets more love and appreciation at the box office. Fourth day collection: Rs 26.70 crore. Total collection: Rs 122.20 crore.”

According to the official Twitter page of the film, which has Salman in six different looks -- from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man -- “strong word of mouth” is helping in attracting more family audience to theatres.

While the film’s leading lady Katrina Kaif also thanked fans for making it a success, Salman Khan has already penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film’s Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever.

“Big thank you to all for giving me my career’s biggest opening ever,” Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film’s opening day collection was Rs 42.30 crore.

Here are all the records Bharat has made till date:

Biggest opener for Salman

Bharat has toppled Salman’s 2015 Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore), making it the biggest opener for his career. Salman even thanked fans for the love and tweeted, “Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat.”

Salman’s 14th Rs 100 crore film

After Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3, the latest film makes Salman the only star to give 14 Rs 100cr films in his career.

Highest Bollywood opener for 2019

With Rs 42.3 crore opening collection, Bharat toppled Akshay Kumar’s Kesari that earned Rs 21 crore on the first day of the release.

Second highest Bollywood opener ever

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, which released on Christmas last year, holds the slot for third highest opener ever in India with a collection of Rs 52.25 crore on the first day of its release. Bharat is on fourth position after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Avengers: Endgame.

Second highest opener for 2019

Hollywood hit action film Avengers: Endgame set record with an opening collection of Rs 53 crore and the second on the list is now Salman’s Bharat. Akshay’s period film Kesari lags behind on the third slot with Rs 21 crore opening.

