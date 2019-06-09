Bollywood box office clashes 2020: Deepika Padukone Vs Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut Vs Varun Dhawan

Defying gender norms in the film industry, actors Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor among others have been raking in the moolah, headlining Rs 100 cr films and changing the Bollywood narrative that only male actors are crowd-pullers. The change will further get defined in 2020 when major female-led films have a box office face-off with films with big male stars. While Deepika’s Chhapaak is headed for a clash with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, Kangana’s Panga and Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D will hit theatres on the same day.

Apart from the above-mentioned clashes, through the year we will see films by other major stars clash at the box office on a regular basis. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay have major releases next year. Here’s a look at the major box office clashes scheduled for next year:

January 10: Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak

Starring Deepika in the lead, Chhapaak is the story of an acid attack survivor called Malti. It also stars Vikrant Massey. Meghna Gulzar has directed the film that is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, on the other hand, is on Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare and is directed by Om Raut. Tanaji Malusare was a military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

January 24: Street Dancer 3D Vs Panga

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga is the story of a kabbadi player and features Kangana in the lead. Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D is the third film in his ABCD franchise and reunites him with Shraddha Kapoor and Remo D’Souza.

February 14: Love Aaj Kal 2 Vs Malang Vs Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

While Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal 2 is yet to have an official date, rumours suggest it will have a Valentine’d Day release. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film’s shoot has reportedly been wrapped. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, Malang is also complete. Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will see Ayushmann Khuranna playing the lead.

Eid 2020: Sooryavanshi Vs Inshallah

Another major clash for next year will see Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan locking horns at the ticket windows, fighting for screen share. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is yet another cop film from the filmmaker and also stars Katrina Kaif. Inshallah reunites Salman with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a love story that also features Alia Bhatt.

Christmas 2020: Laal Singh Chaddha Vs Luv Ranjan’s Ajay Devgn Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Forest Gump. He announced the film will be complete and ready to hit theatres on Christmas next year. Not much has been finalised about Luv Ranjan’s next but the makers have locked Christmas 2020 for the release.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 18:50 IST