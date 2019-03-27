Here’s why Ajay Devgn’s Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior will now be called Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film on Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare has a new name. Previously called Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, it will now be called Tanhaji. According to a report in film magazine Cine Blitz, the reason for the change is numerology.

According to the report, astrologer and numerologist Bhavikk Sangghvi has been consulted by the makers and he suggested the changes. Quoting him, the report said: “They (producers) often come to me for consultation for their film titles. We had suggested that now since the film is opening in 2020, they change (the title). It is regularly done (changing titles). Even during Padmavati, we suggested them to change it to Padmaavat, with a double ‘A’ in between.”

The film also has a new release date and will hit the screens in January 10, 2020. The actor had recently tweeted about it. He had written: “Start the 2020 new year with me, as Tanhaji releases on Jan 10.”

Start the 2020 new year with me, as Tanhaji releases on Jan 10. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2019

In September last year, Ajay had begun shooting for the film and shared a picture from the shoot. He wrote: “Taanaji Shoot Begins@TaanajiTheFilm.” Directed by Om Raut, the film is among the many historical films to come out in the recent past including Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Tanaji Malusare was a military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

The first poster of the film was shared back in July 2017, while the first look was unveiled in January this year. The first look picture shows Ajay as Tanhaji and his of men, jumping through a gorge in the mountains with the help of thick ropes. Ajay is dressed in a white dhoti, armour, pagdi (head gear) and has his face half covered.

