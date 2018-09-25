Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Taanaji The Unsung Warrior
Ajay Devgn has shared pictures from the muhurat shot of his next movie, Taanaji The Unsung Warrior.bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2018 13:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Actor Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Om Raut’s film Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior. The 49-year-old actor on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the first picture from the muhurat shot as he kick-started the shooting.
In the image, Ajay can be seen conducting a prayer with Raut.
Taanaji Shoot Begins@TaanajiTheFilm pic.twitter.com/8lJnNDEWnA— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 25, 2018
The Raid actor will play the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India in the film.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, epic drama Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to release on November 29, 2019.
First Published: Sep 25, 2018 13:46 IST