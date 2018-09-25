Today in New Delhi, India
Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Taanaji The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn has shared pictures from the muhurat shot of his next movie, Taanaji The Unsung Warrior.

bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2018 13:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Ajay Devgn kick off the shoot for Taanaji The Unsung Warrior.

Actor Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Om Raut’s film Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior. The 49-year-old actor on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the first picture from the muhurat shot as he kick-started the shooting.

In the image, Ajay can be seen conducting a prayer with Raut.

The Raid actor will play the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India in the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, epic drama Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to release on November 29, 2019.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 13:46 IST

