Ajay Devgn accidentally shares wife Kajol’s phone number on Twitter

Ajay Devgn appeared to have made a gaffe on social media as he accidentally shared the phone number of wife Kajol on Twitter. In what appears to be a direct message that seems to have been tweeted out, Ajay wrote, “Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp **********.” The 49-year-old actor was yet to take off the message after posting it almost an hour ago.

Twitter was quick to point out his mistake with many wondering if his account has been hacked. There have been a slew of celebrity accounts being hacked including those of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Hindustan Times got in touch with Ajay’s rep but there is no comment yet.

Kajol is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Helicopter Eela, that stars her as the mother of a teenager. As the title says, her helicopter mothering rubs her son, played by actor Riddhi Sen, the wrong way. How Kajol and her son cement their bond again forms the crux of the film.

This was tweeted by Ajay Devgn on Monday.

Ajay has a number of projects on his plate with director Rohit Shetty saying he would like to cast the actor as Shivaji. “I wish to make a huge film on Shivaji Maharaj. However, a huge budget is needed to make this film and I am unable to gather the desired amount. Though I definitely want to make it, I have no idea when it will happen,” Rohit said recently.

Helicopter Eela releases October 12.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 18:25 IST