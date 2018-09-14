Kajol, Ajay Devgn wish son Yug on eighth birthday. Check out new pictures here

Husband-wife duo Ajay Devgn and Kajol on Friday posted pictures and messages on Instagram for their son, Yug, who turns eight on September 14.

“Happy birthday to me....... all of eight and growing more everyday. Love u to the moon and back my sweet boy!” Kajol wrote alongside a picture of Yug, splashing about in a swimming pool. On his Insta account, Ajay posted a black and white picture of Yug rafting with a friend, and captioned it on his behalf, “Eight complete... on my way to nine! Thank you for all your love!”

The family is often seen together at airports and at functions, and both Kajol and Ajay frequently share pictures of each other on social media. Yug’s elder sister, Nysa, is currently studying in Singapore. On her birthday in April, Kajol posted a similarly emotional message on Instagram. “From crayons and teddy bears to a young lady. Happy birthday to my smart ,beautiful , brave , cuteness overload and seriously humbling daughter Nysa . May the sun shine out of your eyes always and may you always walk on rainbows,” she wrote alongside a childhood picture of Nysa.

Speaking about her relationship with Nysa, Kajol told DNA, “We definitely share shoes, manicures and pedicures. We have that kind of a relationship where we are able to talk to each other about a lot of things. But not everything because at the end of the day, I’m her mother. I still scold her and she will be like, ‘But whyyyy mom!’. So, overall, we are in a good space.”

“Kajol is the strict one, and handles the discipline of the house. What (Nysa and Yug) don’t get from her, they come and complain to me, and I give them whatever they want. But I also say, ‘Don’t tell this to your mom,’” Ajay said about his parenting style.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 10:34 IST