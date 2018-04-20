Kajol wishes her mini-me daughter Nysa on birthday with cute photo
Doting mother Kajol had the cutest wish for her daughter on her birthday. Nysa turns 15 on Friday and Kajol marked the day by posting an adorable throwback picture of her on Instagram.
“From crayons and teddy bears to a young lady. Happy birthday to my smart ,beautiful , brave , cuteness overload and seriously humbling daughter Nysa . May the sun shine out of your eyes always and may you always walk on rainbows,” she captioned the photo in which Nysa can be seen cuddling with a teddy bear and looking like a every bit the miniature version of her mother.
Nysa’s dad, Ajay Devgn, has not posted any birthday wishes on social media but we are sure he has a few plans up his sleeve to make her day special.
Nysa is currently studying in Singapore. When asked how difficult the decision was for Ajay he said in an interview in September, “I am still shaken up. She’s only 14, and she has never been alone and left the house. The whole family is a little upset, but she’s adjusting there well, so I am happy about that.”
Check out some of Nysa’s cutest pics with her family:
Ajay and Kajol also have a 7-year-old son together, Yug. “Kajol is the strict one, and handles the discipline of the house. What [Nysa and Yug] don’t get from her, they come and complain to me, and I give them whatever they want. But I also say, ‘Don’t tell this to your mom,’” he said about his parenting style.
