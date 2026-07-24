Why was Diego Pavia waived by Ravens? Breaking down the roster move behind the Heisman finalist's surprise release

The decision came shortly after Baltimore finalized the signing of veteran center Ethan Pocic, with Pavia's departure creating the necessary roster space. Pocic recently agreed to a one-year contract reportedly worth up to $4.5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Baltimore Ravens have made an early roster adjustment ahead of training camp, releasing undrafted rookie quarterback Diego Pavia just days before training camp.

Pavia joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in April after becoming the first Heisman Trophy finalist in 12 years to go unselected in the NFL Draft. He spent the offseason competing for a depth role behind franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Why did Ravens waive Diego Pavia? Following the move, Baltimore's quarterback room now consists of Jackson, veteran backup Tyler Huntley and undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano.

Pavia had entered camp battling for the final quarterback spot, but the competition has increasingly shifted toward veteran Skylar Thompson, who reportedly impressed during minicamp, and Fagnano.

With Jackson firmly established as the starter and Huntley returning after re-signing this offseason, the Ravens appear set to carry only two quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster, making Pavia's path to a roster spot increasingly difficult.

Stellar Vanderbilt numbers Despite going undrafted, Pavia entered the NFL following an outstanding collegiate season at Vanderbilt. He ranked second nationally in the FBS by averaging 334.8 total yards per game while helping lead the Commodores to a 10-3 record, the program's first-ever double-digit-win season.

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The dual-threat quarterback threw 29 touchdown passes while adding 10 rushing touchdowns, earning first-team All-American honors, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback.

Size and age concerns Although his production attracted significant attention, concerns during the pre-draft process centered on his age, his 5-foot-10 frame and questions surrounding some of his off-field decision-making, factors that ultimately contributed to him going undrafted.

Seeking another NFL chance The 24-year-old will now look for another opportunity elsewhere in the NFL. Training camp often creates new openings for undrafted quarterbacks as injuries and roster changes reshape depth charts.

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His productive college portfolio could still make him an attractive developmental prospect or camp addition. While his stint with Baltimore has come to an end, it may simply mark the beginning of a new opportunity with another franchise.