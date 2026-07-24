IShowSpeed banned from Argentina after World Cup coverage? Truth behind the viral claim

A viral social media post has claimed that popular streamer IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., has been officially banned from entering Argentina after his coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The post says Argentine authorities took the step because they believed his content spread “hate” against the country. Fact Check: Is IShowSpeed really banned from Argentina? Here’s what we know. Carl Recine/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Carl Recine / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

However, there is no evidence to support that claim. No Argentine government authority has announced any such ban. However, reports have focused on a separate issue involving alleged racist abuse directed at the streamer during the tournament.

Was IShowSpeed banned from Argentina? The answer is no. There has been no official statement from the Argentine government confirming that IShowSpeed has been banned from entering the country. He has also visited Argentina in the past without any reported restrictions.

The viral claim appears to have grown from social media speculation. While some websites repeated the rumor, the focus has instead been on on FIFA’s investigation into the alleged abuse IShowSpeed faced during the World Cup.

What happened to IShowSpeed during the FIFA World Cup? IShowSpeed covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a content creator working with FIFA, Fox Sports and YouTube. During Argentina’s Round of 32 match against Cape Verde at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 3, he was livestreaming from the stands while supporting Cape Verde.

Videos from the match showed a fan in an Argentina jersey directing offensive comments toward him. According to the Associated Press, the fan appeared to