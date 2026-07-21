How Argentina's anti-football turned Lionel Messi's final World Cup into football's ugliest goodbye

On Saturday night, Argentina and Lionel Messi stood on the brink of history. Leaving aside the controversies that followed their run, La Albiceleste had reached a second consecutive World Cup final and stood a win away from becoming the first team in 64 years to successfully defend the title, joining Brazil's legendary side of 1962. Lionel Messi points at Marc Cucurella as Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic and Enzo Fernandez argue during the 2026 World Cup final (AFP)

Even defeat would not have erased what Argentina had achieved over the previous month, the resilience they showed, the late comebacks they scripted and the brilliance Messi continued to summon at 39. Yet, by the end of 120 minutes at MetLife Stadium in New York, the conversation had shifted dramatically. Instead of discussing Argentina's courage, much of the focus turned to their increasingly cynical approach, which overshadowed their football as Spain claimed a deserved 1-0 victory.

Argentina did not simply lose the World Cup final. They lost control of it. First through their football, then through their discipline, and finally through their conduct. If this truly was Messi's final appearance in an Argentina shirt, it was an ending few would have imagined for one of football's greatest careers.

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Argentina's football has long been defined by a fascinating duality. On one side lies la nuestra, the country's traditional philosophy of expressive, attacking football, immortalised by the brilliant 1957 Copa America-winning side. On the other hand, there is an unapologetic embrace of football's darker arts. Diego Maradona embodied both sides in one unforgettable evening against England, following his infamous "Hand of God" goal with the "Goal of the Century."

The contrast continued through the decades. Cesar Luis Menotti's adventurous World Cup winners of 1978 celebrated artistry, while Carlos Bilardo's pragmatic champions of 1986 valued results above aesthetics. Together, they shaped Argentina's footballing identity, one capable of producing both beauty and brutality.

For much of Messi's international career, particularly under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina seemed to lean towards the former. Since 2018, Scaloni built a side admired as much for its togetherness as its football, winning two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup. Even during this tournament, Messi's brilliance, eight goals and four assists, powered another run to the final.

But against Spain, that balance tilted decisively.

From the opening minutes, Argentina appeared more interested in disrupting Spain than matching them technically. Alexis Mac Allister's early challenge on Dani Olmo set the tone. Nicolas Tagliafico repeatedly tested the limits with Lamine Yamal, while Leandro Paredes, after coming off the bench, spent much of his time provoking opponents as much as competing with them.

This was not entirely new. Similar patterns had surfaced against England, where Argentina's physical edge was ultimately overshadowed by moments of genuine quality. Against Spain, however, the football never arrived.