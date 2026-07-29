Atiq-linked benami properties worth ₹110 crore attached in Prayagraj

The Prayagraj police on Tuesday attached alleged benami immovable properties worth around ₹110 crore that they claim were acquired by slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed through proceeds of crime and registered in the name of another person, under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed (file)

According to the commissionerate police, the attachment order was passed by the Police Commissioner’s court under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act in connection with Gangster Act Case No. 200/2020 registered at Dhoomanganj police station. The attached properties comprise 44 land parcels spread over 5.112668 hectares (around 20.38 bighas) in Bhiti and Kathula Gauspur villages of Sadar tehsil. The market value of the land has been estimated at nearly ₹110 crore.

Police alleged that Atiq Ahmed had acquired the land using money earned through criminal activities and got it registered in the name of Madan Lal Bhartiya, a resident of Kasari Masari. During the investigation, the police claimed to have found documentary evidence indicating that the transactions were benami in nature.

In a communique, police officials claimed that the land, whose government valuation was around ₹47 crore, had allegedly been purchased for only ₹1.365 crore despite being worth several times more. It also noted that 6.5003 hectares of land standing in the name of Madan Lal Bhartiya had earlier been vested in the state government under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code for alleged violations of revenue laws, they added.

Following the attachment, the station house officer of Airport police station has been appointed administrator of the properties. The district administration has been directed to record the attachment in revenue records, while the sub-registrars have been asked to prohibit any sale or transfer of the land.

Police said the investigation into other assets allegedly acquired by Atiq Ahmed and his associates through criminal proceeds is continuing and further legal action will be initiated if additional benami properties are identified. They also said that stringent action would be taken against anyone found to have assisted the gang in concealing or acquiring such assets.