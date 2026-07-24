Ludhiana: Six armed men assault elderly doctor, rob him of ₹2 lakh, gold ring

In a daring daylight robbery near the City Police Station in Jagraon, six armed men allegedly barged into a private clinic, assaulted a 75-year-old doctor, looted ₹2 lakh in cash, his gold ring, mobile phone at Old Raikot Road Chowk in Jagraon on Thursday morning. When the doctor and his family resisted, the robbers fled from the spot leaving their bike on the spot. Police investigating at the spot after atleast six robbers robbed ₹2.30 lakh, gold ring and a mobile phone from the clinic cum house of a doctor in Jagraon on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Ludhiana Rural police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The robbers have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed on the street. The police have been scanning the CCTV footage to identify the robbers. The police are also trying to trace the owner of the bike.

The incident took place at Chopra Ayurvedic Hospital located on Old Raikot Adda Chowk. According to doctor Vijay Chopra, the robbery was meticulously planned and executed under the guise of seeking medical treatment.

The doctor said that one of the accused, a 24-year-old youth, met the doctor on Wednesday at the milk shop and discussed his health problem. The doctor asked him to meet him at the clinic.

The doctor added that the man arrived at the clinic posing as a patient and complained of illness at 7.15 am. He administered a glucose drip to the man and went to his house behind the clinic for a bath. Shortly afterwards, five of his associates entered the clinic.

Chopra further added that the accused allegedly overpowered him. They covered his mouth and dragged him into a rear room of the clinic. When he resisted, the assailants reportedly assaulted him and brandished a revolver to intimidate him.

“Under threat, I handed over around ₹1.5 lakh kept in the clinic’s safe. The robbers then searched my pockets and took another ₹30,000, along with my mobile phone and a gold ring,” said the doctor.

“The gang subsequently entered the residential portion of the premises located behind the clinic. There, they allegedly manhandled my wife and attempted to choke her while searching for more valuables. The situation changed when my son arrived and confronted the robbers. Faced with resistance, the miscreants panicked and rushed out of the premises,” he added.

While fleeing, the robbers abandoned their motorcycle and escaped on foot.

Inspector Parminder Singh, SHO of City Police Station, reached the spot along with a police team and launched an investigation. The SHO stated that the police have taken possession of the motorcycle left behind by the accused and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the six suspects.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaswinder Singh stated that Ludhiana Rural SSP has formed a special team to solve the case and to arrest the accused.