Eco-friendly electric boats launched for pilgrims in Varanasi

Five boats, converted into e-boats under the ‘Electric Boat Conversion Pilot Project’, started plying on the Ganga in Varanasi on Thursday. Mayor Ashok Tiwari flagging off e-boat at Namo Ghat, Varanasi. (HT Photo)

The Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) in collaboration with GAIL (India) Limited, have launched the ‘Electric Boat Conversion Pilot Project’ under which five boats were converted into e-boats by fitting them with batteries.

The boats are equipped with GPS tracking to operate three round trips between Assi Ghat and Namo Ghat.

Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari inaugurated the first five converted electric boats on Thursday and dedicated them to the boatmen at Namo Ghat.

The mayor stated that the operating cost of electric boats would be up to 80% lower than that of traditional boats, thereby increasing the boatmen’s profits. These will eliminate diesel fumes and loud noise, and will allow tourists and locals to enjoy a quiet, safe, and eco-friendly boating experience.

VDA vice-chairman Purna Bora said, “A total of 20 passenger boats are being converted into e-boats in the pilot project’s first phase. Following the success of this experiment, it will be implemented on a larger scale. It will position Varanasi as an exemplary model of clean water transport for river-cities across the country.”

At the event, boatmen Deepak Sahni, Rakesh Sahni, Jyotilal Nishad, Deepak Kumar Sahni, and Shubham Sahni—who converted their traditional boats to modern electric systems—were honoured with certificates of appreciation. Thanking the government for this scheme, the boatmen remarked that it would not only save on diesel costs and boost their income but also help keep ‘Maa Ganga’ free from pollution.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, public representatives, administrative officials, and boatmen experienced the service firsthand by taking an electric boat ride from Namo Ghat to Bhadaini Ghat. Several distinguished guests, including general manager of GAIL (India) Limited Sushil Kumar were present at the event.

Key features of the boats

Gagan Kumar Mehta, CEO of Ayra Electric, explained that modern and safe technology has been incorporated into each electric boat.

Motor & Battery: A 15 kW capacity electric outboard motor and a powerful 20 kWh lithium battery pack.

Smart features: EV charger, digital display, GPS tracking, and a remote monitoring system.

Range: Under normal operating conditions, the boat can easily complete at least three round trips between Assi Ghat and Namo Ghat. Charging infrastructure has also been set up at the ghats.