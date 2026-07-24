Bandhan Bank employee shows neck-deep water outside Gujarat house: ‘I couldn’t reach my workplace’
Shivam Singh told Hindustantimes.com that the video was filmed on July 23, after a night of rainfall led to severe waterlogging in his Valsad neighbourhood.
A man from Valsad, Gujarat has shared a video that shows him standing in neck-deep water in front of his housing society. Shivam Singh told Hindustantimes.com that the video was filmed on July 23, after a night of rainfall led to severe waterlogging in his neighbourhood.
Singh, a Bandhan Bank employee, had to take a leave from work as he was unable to commute due to the water level. He said the waterlogging was accompanied by two days of power cut.
However, he praised the quick action of authorities for managing the situation, saying the water level has now receded.
What happened in Valsad
According to Shivam Singh, his video was filmed at Akshardham Residency, a society in Mograwadi, Valsad, Gujarat. The now-viral clip shows him standing in water that nearly reaches his neck.
“This is my society, guys,” he says in the clip, speaking in Hindi. “We have just inaugurated a new river in our society.”
Singh told Hindustantimes.com that “this flood-like situation happened” on July 23, after it rained all night and all morning. The clip was filmed around 7 am on the morning of July 23, Thursday.
“I couldn't reach my workplace, I work in Bandhan Bank and the keys were with me, but due to this I couldn't reach,” he revealed.
Swift action from authorities
However, Singh praised the authorities for taking swift action. “Local authorities came on point with whatever help they could,” he said. Among other things, authorities helped with “relocation, food, helping people, and rescuing a few dogs.”
Refusing to blame any one factor for the waterlogging situation, the banker said: “This is a natural calamity. Any city, any state can go through this. We will always be helpless in this situation.”
“The government and NDRF team here are very responsive. They reached with all possible help. We are thankful to them,” he added.
For the Mograwadi resident, the calamity also highlighted the importance of good neighbours. He revealed that people of the society came together to move vehicles to higher ground and offer any help they could.
“Our local society team and our own neighbours also helped each other by moving vehicles to higher places where there was no water. And we also made tea and snacks for everyone within the society since there was no light for almost 2 days,” Singh told Hindustantimes.com.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More