Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan: Check out the biggest Bollywood cameos this year

Bollywood actors can fight all they want, but they never fail to keep up the image of the industry being like a close-knit family. Superstars making guest appearances in each other’s films is almost a norm now. Returning favours (when one makes an appearance in the other’s film) is also prevalent. Such cameos are believed to have the power to add to the star-quotient of the film, maybe giving it the extra boost to the hype.

Check out the most awaited Bollywood film cameos in 2018:

SALMAN KHAN in Zero and Yampa Pagla Deewana 3

He is called Bhai by his friends and fans lovingly, and he proves it. Salman has made many guest appearances till date. This year, he will be seen in two big-ticket films- Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deol’ family’s fourth outing together, Yamla Pagla Deewana 3. Salman, in Zero’s teaser plays himself, who comes and meets SRK’s character, and then they dance with abandon. In YPD 3, Salman’s character is called Mastana. Aanand L Rai, the director says, “(Having both Salman and SRK in the teaser) was my way of introducing my audience to see SRK (whose in a new shape and size, playing a dwarf), and then I will come up with the story.”

AJAY DEVGN in Simmba

Ajay Devgn, who has delivered Many successful films with director Rohit Shetty, is expected to make an appearance in Rohit’s film Simmba. According to reports, he will play his character Bajirao Singham, who comes and helps Ranveer’s character at a crucial point. While Ajay has never confirmed his presence in the film, he didn’t deny it when we asked him about it, “It’s too early to talk about it, so I can’t say anything right now.”

SRK’S heroines in Zero

Zero is set to be a star-studded affair. Not only Salman Khan, even those female actors who have worked with Shah Rukh Khan in his best-known films will be seen. SRK posted this picture with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Sridevi. Zero will remain her last ever film appearance, after she passed away on February 24 this year.

The original students, VARUN, SIDHARTH, ALIA in Student of the Year 2

Student of the Year, upon its release, established the three newcomers- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra’s position in the industry. A commercial success, the makers have started shooting for a sequel, with Tiger Shroff in the lead, along with newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The original students have reportedly been roped in for a promotional song.

