Viswanathan Anand steps in as Fide interim president as EU sanctions sideline Dvorkovich

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand steps in as interim president of the International Chess Federation, Fide, after its Russian head Arkady Dvorkovich, was placed on the latest European Union sanctions list. Chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. (X)

Issued in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, EU’s 21st sanctions impose punitive measures against 170 entities and 48 individuals. Measures could include asset freezes, travel and transaction bans.

In accordance with article 19.2 of the Fide Charter, Anand, who has been serving as deputy president of the body since 2022, is mandated to step in as interim president. The Fide elections are due in September.

“Today, the EU decision to include my name in the 21st sanctions list was published. I want to state unequivocally that I consider this decision unlawful and unfair, and this decision will be immediately challenged by all possible means. I am confident that justice will prevail, “ Dvokovich said in a statement. “Until a formal court decision is rendered and/or such decision is cancelled or amended, these sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of Fide, I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as Fide president with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations. In accordance with the Fide Charter, the duties of the President will be assumed by the Fide deputy president, the 15th world champion, Viswanathan Anand.”

Dvorkovich has held senior positions in the Russian government, including that of deputy prime minister between 2012-2018. He was seeking a third term as Fide president in the upcoming Fide elections in September with Kazakh businessman, president of the country’s chess federation and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp, Timur Turlov, as his deputy. Following the sanctions, it remains to be seen if Timur Turlov replaces Dvorkovich as presidential candidate.

Last month, it was made public that Anand won’t be contesting for the deputy president’s post which he currently holds.