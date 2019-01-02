Taahaji: Ajay Devgn’s first look as the fierce Maratha commander out. See it here

It is the time of historicals in Bollywood. The year 2019 will see the release of two big budget films based on the life of two figures from history, incidentally both having links with the mighty Maratha empire. While Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai, Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare, celebrated for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD, will be played by Ajay Devgn in Taanaji.

The first look of the film, being directed by Om Raut, was shared in July this year. Now, as 2018 drew to a close, Raut welcomed the new year with a new picture from his film that showcases Ajay as the warrior.

Sharing a picture with Ajay in it, Raut wrote: “Happy New Year!!! Har Har Mahadev!!! @ajaydevgn @TanhajiFilm.”

The picture shows Ajay as Taanaji and his of men jumping and descending through what looks like a gorge in the mountains with the help of thick ropes. Dressed in white dhoti, kammarbandh (waist band), armour, pagdi (head gear) and with his face half covered, Taanaji looks set for a clash. The intense look in Ajay’s eyes is unmistakable.

The director has been sharing pictures from the sets of the film and from them we know that celebrated art director, most recently known for creating the elaborate sets for Baahubali series, Sabu Cyril is creating the look of Taanaji.

Ajay Devgn has a mixed year in 2018 with Raid, where he starred in the lead role, was a box office success while his home production Helicopter Eela, featuring wife Kajol in the leading, tanked at the ticket windows.

However, he has some interesting projects lined up for next year including the next the Dhamaal franchise called Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De and Turram Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 12:32 IST