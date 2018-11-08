Kajol celebrates Diwali with Ajay Devgn and their kids Nysa and Yug. See pics

Everybody in Bollywood is in a celebratory mood and the Devgn household is no different. Kajol, Ajay and their children Nysa and Yug was spotted celebrating the festival of lights.

Sharing a picture with her husband, Kajol wrote: “Colourful night.” Kajol was seen in a bright yellow and white saree. Ajay wore a pink and white pathani suit. A few more pictures from their celebrations are out. In one of them, an Instagram story shared by Kajol, the mother and daughter duo can be seen smiling for the camera. Ajay can be seen photobombing it.15-year-old Nysa is wearing a cream-coloured lehenga choli with light floral embroidery on it. In one of the pictures, Yug can also be seen.

Ajay also shared pictures with his daughter and wrote: “My Precious.”

Bollywood has been celebrating the festival of Diwali with enthusiasm. Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty have already hosted their Diwali parties. Many Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Kirti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora have been spotted at the various parties.

Kajol, meanwhile, attended Shah Rukh’s party and sharing a pic with her favourite co-star, wrote: “Abundant love and affection always....”

On the work front, Kajol recently saw the release of her film, Helicopter Eela, which turned out to be a dud at the box office. Ajay too is busy with his projects -- Tanaji - the Unsung Hero, Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De and Turram Khan.

Nysa, meanwhile, is studying in Singapore. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the power couple has reportedly purchased a plush new apartment in Singapore. The apartment is meant for their 15-year-old daughter, who is studying at the prestigious United World College of South East Asia in the city state.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 15:06 IST