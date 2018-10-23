When Kajol told Ajay Devgn she was Sridevi and hung up his phone

Lots of fun behind-the-scenes footage and truth bombs were dropped by Kajol during Neha Dhupia’s audio chat show, No Filter Neha. The Helicopter Eela actor kept it real while she chatted with the pregnant host, teaching us some fun and surprising things about her relationship with her actor-husband, Ajay Devgn. For example, did you know that Kajol once had hung up on Ajay Devgn, before they started dating?

In a 40-second long video shared by Neha Dhupia, Kajol got candid about the awkward but admittedly amusing moment when Ajay called her one morning to invite her for his sister’s wedding. Kajol recalled thinking it was a wrong number. She told Ajay, who was not dating her at the time, “No, this is Sridevi, wrong number,” when he asked her “Hi, is this Kajol?”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to 15-year-old daughter, Nysa, and son, Yug, 8. On the work front, Kajol’s new film Helicopter Eela released on October 12. Based on the story of a single mom, who is also an aspiring singer, this film was Kajol’s first Bollywood project since Dilwale in 2015.

At a special screening for the film in Mumbai, Kajol was joined by her teenage daughter Nysa. Kajol took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their outing:

